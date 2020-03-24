Global  

Denise Richards suing former landlords

Tuesday, 24 March 2020
News video: Denise Richards Sues Ex-Landlords, Claims Private Info Leaked

Denise Richards Sues Ex-Landlords, Claims Private Info Leaked 00:52

 “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and husband Aaron Phypers were sued by their former landlords for allegedly leaving their rental property a mess. Now, the actress has filed a countersuit.

