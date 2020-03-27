Trump Tells ABC’s Karl ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie’ When Pressed on Whether Everyone Who Needs a Ventilator Will Be Able to Get One Friday, 27 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

During Friday's coronavirus press briefing, ABC News' *Jon Karl* asked President *Donald Trump* if he can guarantee that "everybody who needs a ventilator can get a ventilator.? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dennis Uribe 🌊🌎♿ Trump Tells ABC’s Karl ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie’ When Pressed on Whether Everyone Who Needs a Ventilator Will Be Able… https://t.co/DR2LlQ6tZ0 10 minutes ago Bryan Epstein RT @RichardBurr_DN: Trump about @GovWhitmer: "She has no idea of what’s going on.” Jonathan Karl of ABC: What do you want governors to do?… 30 minutes ago Grabien VIDEO - Trump Tells ABC’s Karl ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie’ When Pressed on Whether Everyone Who Needs a Ventilator Will… https://t.co/2hbATjBmPU 55 minutes ago Susi Learn RT @WMRDC: What man tells another man, "Don't be a cutie pie?" Trump's question to ABC News Jon Karl. As Ahnold would say, Trump is a girli… 59 minutes ago rdp24k RT @Mediaite: Trump Tells ABC's Karl ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie’ When Pressed on Whether Everyone Who Needs a Ventilator Will Be Able to Get One… 1 hour ago SUPPORTCARE.SERVICES Trump Tells ABC's Karl ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie’ When Pressed on Whether Everyone Who Needs a Ventilator Will Be Able… https://t.co/M3lsokCfZJ 1 hour ago AdmiralRoadCapital Trump Tells ABC's Karl ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie’ When Pressed on Whether Everyone Who Needs a Ventilator Will Be Able… https://t.co/pRbfxMjSnK 2 hours ago Daily Rotation Trump Tells ABC's Karl ‘Don’t Be a Cutie Pie’ When Pressed on Whether Everyone Who Needs a Ventilator Will Be Able… https://t.co/QfGJGgt1Wt 2 hours ago