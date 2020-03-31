Global  

Demi Lovato's New Fabletics Line Will Benefit Doctors & First Responders to Health Crisis

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Demi Lovato is getting ready to launch her new Fabletics line for a good cause! The 27-year-old musician just shared that when the line launches, $5 from every item sold will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization to support frontline workers. “I’ve really been going back and forth [...]
