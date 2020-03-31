Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > John Mayer Drops 'Drone Shot of My Yacht' Parody Song About Billionaire David Geffen - Listen!

John Mayer Drops 'Drone Shot of My Yacht' Parody Song About Billionaire David Geffen - Listen!

Just Jared Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
John Mayer is poking fun at billionaire David Geffen‘s viral yacht pic. The 42-year-old “New Light” singer has released a parody track called “Drone Shot of My Yacht” following the 77-year-old businessman and philanthropist’s post. If you missed it, over the weekend, David Geffen went private on Instagram after revealing that he has been isolating [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Billionaire David Geffen Deletes Instagram After Swift Backlash For Tone-Deaf Post

Billionaire David Geffen Deletes Instagram After Swift Backlash For Tone-Deaf Post 00:32

 David Geffen, faced swift backlash after he told his Instagram followers that he is "self-isolating" on his superyacht. The billionaire posted a photo of himself on his yacht the "Rising Sun" in the Grenadines. Many of his followers were quick to point out that his post was tone-deaf amidst the...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gossip_dept

Gossip Department John Mayer Drops ‘Drone Shot of My Yacht’ Parody Song About Billionaire David Geffen – Listen!… https://t.co/CIsyQrK4Y0 44 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music John Mayer Drops 'Drone Shot of My Yacht' Parody Song About Billionaire David Geffen - Listen! 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle John Mayer Drops ‘Drone Shot of My Yacht’ Parody Song About Billionaire David Geffen – Listen!… https://t.co/Y68mQo9FuA 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian John Mayer Drops ‘Drone Shot of My Yacht’ Parody Song About Billionaire David Geffen – Listen!… https://t.co/mB0e8XowW1 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ John Mayer Drops ‘Drone Shot of My Yacht’ Parody Song About Billionaire David Geffen – Listen!… https://t.co/sziMto2uhi 1 hour ago

ManoVex

Mano Vex RT @JustJared: We didn't know we needed this. Listen to John Mayer's parody song "Drone Shot of My Yacht" now: https://t.co/j2VbLACEQk 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com We didn't know we needed this. Listen to John Mayer's parody song "Drone Shot of My Yacht" now: https://t.co/j2VbLACEQk 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle John Mayer Drops ‘Drone Shot of My Yacht’ Parody Song About David Geffen – Listen! https://t.co/Wdb0XXa317 https://t.co/1URYkf6SzM 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.