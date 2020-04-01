Global  

Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin To Produce Hand Sanitizer For Southern California Hospitals

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner is helping out even more during the pandemic! The 22-year-old beauty entrepreneur, her mom Kris Jenner, and Coty, the company who invests in Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, have teamed up to manufacture hand sanitizer for southern California hospitals. “The custom hand sanitizer includes a special message for recipients: ‘Dedicated to first responders [...]
News video: Kylie Jenner using Kylie Skin factory to donate hand sanitizers

Kylie Jenner using Kylie Skin factory to donate hand sanitizers 00:59

 Kylie and Kris Jenner are joining the big beauty businesses to fight Covid-19.

