Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Hailee Steinfeld's 'I Love You's' Music Video Is Visually Stunning - Watch Now!

Hailee Steinfeld's 'I Love You's' Music Video Is Visually Stunning - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Hailee Steinfeld recently dropped her new song “I Love You’s” and now the music video is here! The 23-year-old singer and actress debuted the visual on Tuesday (March 31), and it’s full of amazing fashion moments. Hailee recently dished on how her new song perfectly summed up how she was feeling after a breakup. “I [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Galleryite

Galleryite Hailee Steinfeld - I Love You's (Official Video) #Music, #IJustLoveMusic, #HaileeSteinfeld https://t.co/hBaOGpTa0d 23 hours ago

phil_cooley

Phil Cooley Run 40/2020. Amazing sunrise and I seriously love this period just after daylight savings ends but before winter. Y… https://t.co/4S6imrSbYr 1 day ago

wireradiouk

Wire Radio, Hit Music Now on air : HAILEE STEINFELD - No More I Love Yous @HaileeSteinfeld Follow & Retweet to keep your Fav music playi… https://t.co/DIORn39re3 1 day ago

lunapurplegreen

chloé | escape from la RT @TeamHaileeFR: Hailee Steinfeld Breaks Down Her "I Love You's" Music Video | Playback | Harper's BAZAAR https://t.co/1XW3Io0c4G 1 day ago

haileecrave

HS1 2020 RT @harpersbazaarus: Hailee Steinfeld Talks Her Directorial Debut for Her "I Love You's" Music Video https://t.co/Qs9VaXgvmO 1 day ago

TeamHaileeFR

Hailee Steinfeld France 🇫🇷 Hailee Steinfeld Breaks Down Her "I Love You's" Music Video | Playback | Harper's BAZAAR https://t.co/1XW3Io0c4G 2 days ago

FritsListens

twitch.tv/FritsPlays I added "I Love You's" by Hailee Steinfeld to my current hits on #Playte. Follow the #Spotify #playlist:… https://t.co/RcETxZuqv6 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.