Andrew Cuomo’s Ex Sandra Lee Weighs in on Nipple Piercing Debate: ‘Body-Shaming is Not Okay’ Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee weighed in on the debate over whether Cuomo has pierced nipples, Wednesday, telling gossipers to stop "body-shaming." New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee weighed in on the debate over whether Cuomo has pierced nipples, Wednesday, telling gossipers to stop "body-shaming." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this