Adam Schlesinger’s Chart History, From ‘That Thing You Do!’ to Fountains of Wayne’s ‘Stacy’s Mom’ & Beyond

Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Adam Schlesinger -- who died Wednesday (April 1) due to coronavirus complications -- left a quirky and impressive imprint on Billboard’s charts through the years, as both a member of the band Fountains of Wayne and a songwriter. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Bang Media - Published Adam Schlesinger has died 01:01 Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger has died after contracting coronavirus, just days after it was confirmed he was on a ventilator in hospital.