Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Adam Schlesinger’s Chart History, From ‘That Thing You Do!’ to Fountains of Wayne’s ‘Stacy’s Mom’ & Beyond

Adam Schlesinger’s Chart History, From ‘That Thing You Do!’ to Fountains of Wayne’s ‘Stacy’s Mom’ & Beyond

Billboard.com Thursday, 2 April 2020 ()
Adam Schlesinger -- who died Wednesday (April 1) due to coronavirus complications -- left a quirky and impressive imprint on Billboard’s charts through the years, as both a member of the band Fountains of Wayne and a songwriter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Adam Schlesinger has died

Adam Schlesinger has died 01:01

 Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger has died after contracting coronavirus, just days after it was confirmed he was on a ventilator in hospital.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Mystery_Girl14

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @billboard: Adam Schlesinger leaves a quirky & impressive imprint on Billboard's charts https://t.co/1VjfLyKbWf 4 minutes ago

billboard

billboard Adam Schlesinger leaves a quirky & impressive imprint on Billboard's charts https://t.co/1VjfLyKbWf 17 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Adam Schlesinger’s Chart History, From ‘That Thing You Do!’ to Fountains of Wayne’s ‘Stacy’s Mom’ & Beyond… https://t.co/bhSkm7Og9U 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.