Miley Cyrus Helps MAC Announce a $10 Million Donation for Pandemic Relief

Just Jared Friday, 3 April 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus is teaming up with MAC Cosmetics to announce the company’s new initiative to help support people affected by the current health crisis. The company has announced that its Viva Glam campaign, which supports organizations and programs providing essential needs and services, will dedicate $10 million towards 250 local organizations all over the world [...]
