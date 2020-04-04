From 2004: The Marsalis family’s musical legacy

New Orleans jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis passed away on April 1, 2020 at the age of 85. In this “Sunday Morning” feature which originally aired on May 2, 2004, Ellis talked about the musical traditions and love for jazz that he passed down to sons Wynton, Jason, Delfeayo and Branford Marsalis, musicians all.

