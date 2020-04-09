Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Joe Biden Tells Kamala Harris 'I'm Coming For You, Kid' Hinting at VP Role

Joe Biden Tells Kamala Harris 'I'm Coming For You, Kid' Hinting at VP Role

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Joe Biden is dropping more hints that Senator Kamala Harris will be his Vice President pick for the upcoming election. During his virtual town hall that took place on Wednesday (April 8), the 77-year-old presumptive Democratic nominee thanked Kamala for her support in the race. “I’m so lucky to have you be a part of [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.