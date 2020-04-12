Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ana de Armas Takes Her Dog Elvis for Late Afternoon Stroll

Ana de Armas Takes Her Dog Elvis for Late Afternoon Stroll

Just Jared Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Ana de Armas is enjoying some fresh air. The 31-year-old Knives Out actress went for a late afternoon with her dog Elvis on Saturday (April 11) in the Pacific Palisades, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ana de Armas Ana kept things casual in a red sweatshirt and tan pants while going makeup-free [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Sergio movie - clip with Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas - Jogging

Sergio movie - clip with Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas - Jogging 00:51

 Sergio movie - clip with Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas - Jogging - Plot synopsis: A sweeping drama set in the chaotic aftermath of the US invasion of Iraq, where the life of top UN diplomat Sergio Vieira de Mello hangs in the balance during the most treacherous mission of his career. Director:...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.