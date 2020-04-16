Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Mayor Bill de Blasio Warns Beaches in New York Might Be Closed For The Summer: ‘Lower Expectations’

Mayor Bill de Blasio Warns Beaches in New York Might Be Closed For The Summer: ‘Lower Expectations’

Mediaite Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Mayor Bill de Blasio Warns Beaches in New York Might Be Closed For The Summer: ‘Lower Expectations’Mayor Bill de Blasio told New Yorkers to "lower expectations" when it comes to summer plans, including visiting beaches and public pools, during his update on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.