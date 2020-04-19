Karim Morani tests negative for coronavirus, says it's a big relief to be back home

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's good news all around for Karim Morani and his daughters Shaza and Zoa Morani. Days after Shaza and Zoa were discharged from the hospital after having been diagnosed and then tested negative for coronavirus, now Karim Morani has also been discharged from the hospital. After recovering, the producer shared his experience of... 👓 View full article

