Kanye West Donates 300,000 Meals During Coronavirus Crisis

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The 'God Digger' hitmaker has teamed up with fast food joint Chick-fill-A to provide free meals to help the needy in Los Angeles during coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West and Chick-Fil-A help Los Angeles Dream Center provide 300,000 meals

Kanye West and Chick-Fil-A help Los Angeles Dream Center provide 300,000 meals 01:01

 Los Angeles Dream Center co-founder Matthew Barnett revealed that the organization has provided 11,000 meals a day since mid-March.

