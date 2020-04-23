Global  

More Tigers & Lions Test Positive For Coronavirus at Bronx Zoo

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Nadia, the Amur tiger at the Bronx Zoo, made national headlines after she tested positive for coronavirus. Now, her sister Azul, Josie and Alden (who starred in The Zoo‘s latest episode on Animal Planet), and three African lions have also tested positive. “Samples for testing from the tiger, Nadia, were collected from her nose, throat, [...]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Bronx Zoo Confirms 8 Cases Of Coronavirus In Lions, Tigers As First Pets In U.S. Test Positive

Bronx Zoo Confirms 8 Cases Of Coronavirus In Lions, Tigers As First Pets In U.S. Test Positive 00:37

 The Bronx Zoo says eight tigers and lions have now tested positive for the coronavirus. The news came out as the first cases of COVID-19 in pets in the United States were announced.

