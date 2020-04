Billy Porter and Rosie O'Donnell Added to Line-Up of GLAAD's 'Together in Pride' Benefit Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

'The Lion King' star Billy Eichner and TV personality Lilly Singh will host the livestream event that will pay tribute to LGBTQ doctors and nurses on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. 👓 View full article

