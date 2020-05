Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are winners at the 2020 Kids’ Choice Awards: Celebrate Together on Saturday (May 2)! The couple won the award for Favorite Music Collaboration for the latest duet “Señorita“. Shawmila accepted the award together at her home in Miami, Fla, where they’ve been quarantining together. “This is so cool. I’ve literally [...] 👓 View full article