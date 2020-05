Thursday, 7 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





But university ceremony or no, Navya Naveli didn't let... Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, must be extremely proud and happy today. Her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently graduated from Fordham University in New York, but owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the ceremony couldn't be held this year.But university ceremony or no, Navya Naveli didn't let 👓 View full article