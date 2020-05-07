Global  

Trump Campaign Manager Compares His Operation to Death Star, Gets Reminded How Star Wars Ends

Thursday, 7 May 2020
Trump Campaign Manager Compares His Operation to Death Star, Gets Reminded How Star Wars EndsTrump campaign manager *Brad Parscale* is touting the "juggernaut" operation he has set up to secure President *Donald Trump's* 2020 reelection, though critics are laughing at how he embraced what might have been a poorly-thought out Star Wars analogy.
Trump ‘Berated’ Campaign Manager Out of Frustration Over Sliding Poll Numbers: CNN

CNN White House correspondent *Jeremy Diamond* reported Wednesday that President *Donald Trump* recently "berated" his own campaign manager *Brad Parscale* in a...
Trump, Parscale deny media reports that president yelled at campaign manager

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale on Thursday denied media reports that President Trump shouted at him over the phone about 2020 polling data, arguing that...
