Trump Campaign Manager Compares His Operation to Death Star, Gets Reminded How Star Wars Ends
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Trump campaign manager *Brad Parscale* is touting the "juggernaut" operation he has set up to secure President *Donald Trump's* 2020 reelection, though critics are laughing at how he embraced what might have been a poorly-thought out Star Wars analogy.
