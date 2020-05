Esha Gupta: I am doing my digital debut with REJCTX2 as a cop Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actress Esha Gupta will be making her digital debut with the role of a police officer in REJCTX2, and she says it is unlike any other character that she has ever portrayed. "The REJCTX2 poster is finally out and all the actors look really glamorous and fierce like they mean business. I am doing my digital debut with REJCTX2 as a... 👓 View full article

