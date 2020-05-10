Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Anthony Fauci In 'Modified' Quarantine After Possible Virus Exposure

Just Jared Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci is going into self-isolation. The 79-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases revealed that he is going into a “modified” self-quarantine after coming in contact with the White House staffer who recently tested positive for the virus. Dr. Fauci‘s version of self-isolation entails him working from home with [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: How To Prepare For A Possible Second Wave Of COVID-19

How To Prepare For A Possible Second Wave Of COVID-19 00:36

 According to Business Insider, some experts believe that there will be a "second wave" of coronavirus cases in the fall, or even next winter. On April 30, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said "In my mind, it's inevitable that we'll have a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dr.Anthony Fauci To Testify Before Senate Health Committee [Video]

Dr.Anthony Fauci To Testify Before Senate Health Committee

Ian Lee reports Dr. Fauci will reportedly tell the panel that the US is in for needless suffering and death if we move too quickly.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:13Published
Fauci Is Latest Coronavirus Task Force Member to Enter Quarantine [Video]

Fauci Is Latest Coronavirus Task Force Member to Enter Quarantine

Fauci Is Latest Coronavirus Task Force Member to Enter Quarantine According to Trump administration officials, three members of the White House coronavirus task force will self-quarantine after..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Quarantine for Dr Anthony Fauci, White House Virus Task Force members

Covid 19 coronavirus: Quarantine for Dr Anthony Fauci, White House Virus Task Force membersSIGN UP TO OUR COVID-19 NEWSLETTER.SIGN IN OR REGISTER, THEN SELECT TOP NEWS STORIES Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr....
New Zealand Herald

Dr. Fauci Enters 'Modified' Quarantine After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Dr. Fauci is headed for self-isolation -- a tweaked version, that is -- after a White House staffer tested positive for coronavirus ... but he's only doing so as...
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Anzers

Susie RT @eileeniorio: "Modified quarantine" for Fauci - he makes his own rules. He doesn't want to get "Ferguson'ed" https://t.co/MFc4hQI4Ug 14 minutes ago

Dennisl68278929

Denise Larson🇺🇸 RT @TurntableKittah: @MAurelius161180 Fauci is in modified quarantine. What kind of privilege is that: https://t.co/1aRPWDOuzj 57 minutes ago

TwoPartSinner

TwoPartSinner RT @TruthHammer888: Oops. Fauci comes into direct contact with COVID-19 positive person... and immediately changes the rules. Makes up new… 58 minutes ago

ErinLaviola

Erin Laviola #DrFauci is testifying remotely before a Senate committee today about how to safely reopen the country amid… https://t.co/eDRYqpAEpC 1 hour ago

MynameisAmy7

My name is Amy😃 We are in a grand solar minimum. RT @thedevman1: Dr. Fauci plans to attend Senate hearing Tuesday. OK Now would some @GOP senator with BALLS ask Dr. Fauci what connection… 1 hour ago

TurntableKittah

Marj "Crossfire Comfort" Oszman🇺🇸🌎 @wmahoney5 Fauci has privileges above the disease: https://t.co/1aRPWDOuzj 2 hours ago

hermescash

Hamillionaire Cash RT @cnnbrk: Dr. Anthony Fauci says he will begin a "modified quarantine" after he had low-risk contact with a White House staffer who has c… 2 hours ago

TurntableKittah

Marj "Crossfire Comfort" Oszman🇺🇸🌎 @atensnut @mikeandersonsr Fauci is in modified quarantine. That sounds privileged: https://t.co/1aRPWDOuzj 2 hours ago