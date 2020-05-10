Dr. Anthony Fauci In 'Modified' Quarantine After Possible Virus Exposure
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () Dr. Anthony Fauci is going into self-isolation. The 79-year-old director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases revealed that he is going into a “modified” self-quarantine after coming in contact with the White House staffer who recently tested positive for the virus. Dr. Fauci‘s version of self-isolation entails him working from home with [...]
