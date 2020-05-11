John Oliver Takes on Michael Flynn Case and Trump’s Refusal to Wear a Mask: ‘He’s Never Used Protection’

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver called out Attorney General William Barr over the dropping of charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and ripped President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a Last Week Tonight host John Oliver called out Attorney General William Barr over the dropping of charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and ripped President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a coronavirus mask, during his show on Sunday. 👓 View full article

