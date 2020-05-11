Global  

John Oliver Takes on Michael Flynn Case and Trump’s Refusal to Wear a Mask: ‘He’s Never Used Protection’

Mediaite Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
John Oliver Takes on Michael Flynn Case and Trump’s Refusal to Wear a Mask: ‘He’s Never Used Protection’Last Week Tonight host John Oliver called out Attorney General William Barr over the dropping of charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and ripped President Donald Trump for refusing to wear a coronavirus mask, during his show on Sunday.
 The Justice Department’s decision to drop the criminal case against Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, even though he had twice pleaded guilty to lying to investigators, was extraordinary and had no obvious precedent, criminal law specialists said on Thursday.

