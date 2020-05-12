Global  

Lori Loughlin must prepare for ‘trial of her life’ after judge refuses to dismiss charges, legal expert says

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 12 May 2020
Lori Loughlin will be entrenched in a fight for freedom come October when the former “Full House” star enters a Boston federal courthouse to stand trial for her alleged role in the nationwide college admissions scandal.
