Lori Loughlin must prepare for ‘trial of her life’ after judge refuses to dismiss charges, legal expert says
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Lori Loughlin will be entrenched in a fight for freedom come October when the former “Full House” star enters a Boston federal courthouse to stand trial for her alleged role in the nationwide college admissions scandal.
Judge in Lori Loughlin Case Calls Investigation Misconduct Claim 'Disturbing' The judge presiding over Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli's college admission scandal case called new claims of..
Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying bribes to get their daughters into college. Both have pleaded... CBS News Also reported by •Independent •Reuters India •CBS 2