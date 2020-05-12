No Kid Hungry Declines Tekashi 6ix9ine's $200,000 Donation Amid Pandemic

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Beyoncé Donates $6 Million to Mental Health Facilities



Beyoncé Donates $6 Million to Mental Health Facilities Beyoncé is working with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey to donate the hefty amount to organizations supporting mental health amid the coronavirus.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to Vulnerable Children



Angelina Jolie Donates $1 Million to Vulnerable Children The 44-year-old actress made the generous donation to No Kid Hungry in the fight against COVID-19. The charity is distributing aid to families.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:58 Published on March 26, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Here’s Why No Kid Hungry Rejected 6ix9ine’s $200,000 Donation Tekashi 6ix9ine tried donating $200,000 to No Kid Hungry, but the campaign rejected his offering because his "activities do not align with our mission and...

Billboard.com 15 hours ago



Tekashi 6ix9ine’s $200G donation declined by No Kid Hungry: His ‘activities' don’t ‘align with our mission’ Tekashi 6ix9ine has had a tough go-around trying to make a donation to an organization whose primary focus is providing meals for underserved children...

FOXNews.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this