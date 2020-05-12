No Kid Hungry Declines Tekashi 6ix9ine's $200,000 Donation Amid Pandemic
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () No Kid Hungry is not accepting Tekashi 69‘s donation. The nonprofit dedicated to ending childhood hunger confirmed that they rejected a $200,000 from the 24-year-old rapper on Tuesday (May 12). “We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this [...]
