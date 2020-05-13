Daniel Silva Wiki: Facts About the “Ink Master” Personality

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Daniel Silva is one of the notorious names in the body ink industry whose claim to fame is the Paramount Network hit reality competition, Ink Master. The tattooist, however, is now facing serious charges for the tragic death of Corey La Barrie, a popular YouTuber. Silva was driving the vehicle that crashed, killing La Barrie […]



