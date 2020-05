Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lili Reinhart‘s upcoming film will be premiering on Amazon’s Prime Video. The 23-year-old Riverdale actress’ coming-of-age drama Chemical Hearts will premiere on the streaming service in August, according to Deadline on Thursday (May 14). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lili Reinhart The movie, based on Krystal Sutherland‘s novel Our Chemical Hearts, follows 17-year-old [...] 👓 View full article