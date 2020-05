Kelly Ripa Congratulates Son Michael Consuelos on Becoming a "Virtual Graduate" as He Finishes College Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Congratulations are in order for Michael Consuelos! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 22-year-old son is about to graduate from New York University. The Live With Kelly and Ryan... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Kelly Ripa celebrates husband Mark Consuelos birthday with Instagram montage



Kelly Ripa celebrates husband Mark Consuelos birthday with Instagram montage The 'Cheaper By the Dozen' actress gushed that she wouldn't want to be on "lockdown" during the coronavirus pandemic with.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:40 Published on March 31, 2020

Tweets about this