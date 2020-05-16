Global  

Jamie Lynn Sigler Chopped Off Her Long Hair on Her Birthday!

Just Jared Saturday, 16 May 2020
Jamie Lynn Sigler underwent a big hair transformation on her 39th birthday! The Sopranos actress chopped off her long hair for an empowering reason and she plans on donating her hair to the BeYOUtiful Foundation. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jamie Lynn Sigler “That’s 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that [...]
