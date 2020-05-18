Global  

Snoop Dogg Won’t Let Tekashi 6ix9ine Beef Die: “B***h Boy You Gone Learn, Hard Head Make A Soft A**”

Monday, 18 May 2020
Snoop Dogg Won’t Let Tekashi 6ix9ine Beef Die: “B***h Boy You Gone Learn, Hard Head Make A Soft A**”West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg isn’t ready to fall back from his Tekashi 6ix9ine feud. The hip-hop veteran has continued to pour fuel into his e-beef with the New York rap artist. Snoop’s Big Mad On Sunday, 6ix9ine went to Instagram with a screenshot of Snoop dissing him. Tekashi also encouraged his millions of […]

The post Snoop Dogg Won’t Let Tekashi 6ix9ine Beef Die: “B***h Boy You Gone Learn, Hard Head Make A Soft A**” appeared first on .
