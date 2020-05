Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Actress Mindy Kaling will be co-writing the script for Reese Witherspoons "Legally Blonde 3" along with Dan Goor. Witherspoon is also attached to the project since 2018 and is set to return as sorority girl-turned-lawyer Elle Woods. She will also produce the film through her banner, Hello Sunshine production company.



Mindy and... πŸ‘“ View full article