Joe Scarborough: ‘Panicked’ Trump is Asking Senate Republicans to Pretend Obama and Biden Committed Crimes

Mediaite Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Joe Scarborough and former Senator Claire McCaskill suggested that the reason President Donald Trump visited with Republican members of Congress on Capitol Hill on Monday was to get GOP Senators to "pretend" that Trump's political rivals Barack Obama and Joe Biden committed crimes.
