Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Alison Roman's 'NYT' Column Being Put on Temporary Leave

Just Jared Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Chrissy Teigen is reacting to the New York Times‘ decision to put Alison Roman‘s food column “on temporary leave” after what happened between them online. A source told the Daily Beast that Alison had a piece ready to be published last week before it was pulled. If you missed it, Alison said in an interview [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Chrissy Teigen called out her celebrity friends for demanding freebies

Chrissy Teigen called out her celebrity friends for demanding freebies 01:18

 Chrissy Teigen is calling out some of herfamous friends after they apparently askedfor freebies from her cookware line.The author and television personality, who sellsher Cravings kitchen and tabletop collectionthrough Target, shared the comments in aseries of posts on Instagram.The posts came after...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen feud was the best thing that ever happened to my cooki [Video]

The Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen feud was the best thing that ever happened to my cooki

Whether you’re a big fan of the New York Times cooking section or just live for Twitter drama, .odds are that you’re familiar with the Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen fight that went down..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published
Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter [Video]

Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter after Alison Roman issued a new apology to her on the platform.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Chrissy Teigen Makes It Clear She Wants New York Times to Bring Back Suspended Alison Roman

After the food critic's column is being put 'on temporary leave' in the wake of their online feud, the model wife of John Legend stresses she does not agree with...
AceShowbiz

Alison Roman's New York Times column 'on temporary leave' after Chrissy Tiegen, Marie Kondo remarks: report

According to the Daily Beast, the Times did not indicate how long the leave would last nor did it state a specific reason as to why. 
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this