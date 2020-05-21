Global  

Jonah Hill Slips Into Wetsuit for Morning of Surfing

Just Jared Thursday, 21 May 2020
Jonah Hill makes his way back to his truck after doing some surfing on Wednesday morning (May 20) in Malibu, Calif. The 36-year-old The Wolf of Wall Street actor was spotted drying off his surfboard with a Lakers towel after he kicked off his day catching some waves. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
