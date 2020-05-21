JUST IN: Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Will Serve Prison Time
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Actress Lori Loughlin — best known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House — will plead guilty to a charge stemming from the college admissions scandal and will serve jail time. In a deal announced by the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Massachusetts Thursday, Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy […]
