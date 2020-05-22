Global  

Amazon Original series Homecoming Season 2 set to launch today

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
If you loved season one of Homecoming, you're in for a treat! Amazon Prime Video is all set to launch season 2 of the critically-acclaimed series Homecoming. With no memory of her identity, Jackie faces questions about her past. While trying to retrieve her memory, she crosses paths with the Geist Group, the wellness company...
