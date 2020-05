Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga are having so much fun together in the rain! The “7 rings” superstar joined the “Stupid Love” singer in the new music video for their Chromatica collaboration, which was released on Friday (May 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga “When she came into the studio, I [...] 👓 View full article