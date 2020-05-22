Global  

Meghan Markle Recreated the Place She & Prince Harry Fell in Love in Their Backyard

Just Jared Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Meghan Markle did something so sweet for Prince Harry! According to a new report from People on Friday (May 22), Meghan surprised Harry with a thoughtful gift on his birthday back in September. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle “Last year, for Harry‘s birthday, Meghan recreated their Botswana camping adventures in their [...]
