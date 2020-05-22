Global  

Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in admissions scandal

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Actress Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors said she paid thousands to have a proctor correct answers on her daughter's college entrance exam. Carter Evans reports.
