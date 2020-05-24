Sudden death of popular Terrace House star shocks Japan, fans
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () The sudden death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and a cast member in the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House" shocked fans and raised concerns over cyber-bullying after reports she was harassed on social media.
