Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sudden death of popular Terrace House star shocks Japan, fans

Reuters Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
The sudden death of Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and a cast member in the popular Netflix reality show "Terrace House" shocked fans and raised concerns over cyber-bullying after reports she was harassed on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Terrace House Star and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura Dead at 22

It's a sad day for the world of entertainment and wrestling. Hana Kimura, who was best known as a professional wrestler and a star on the Netflix reality TV show...
E! Online

Japanese pro-wrestler in popular reality show dies at 22

TOKYO (AP) — Hana Kimura, a Japanese pro-wrestler who appeared in the latest series of the popular reality show “Terrace House,” has died. She was 22. Her...
Seattle Times Also reported by •TMZ.comJapan Today

Tweets about this