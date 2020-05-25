Kardashian-Jenner Family Introduces Kendall's Twin Brother 'Kirby Jenner' in New Quibi Series - Watch the Trailer!

Global  

The Kardashian-Jenner family’s best kept secret has been revealed! The new Quibi series Kirby Jenner chronicles the daily life of Kirby Jenner, the fraternal twin brother of Kendall Jenner. The series – which is executive produced by the 24-year-old model and mom Kris Jenner – follows Kirby as he is ready to step into the [...]
