Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Wears a Mask in New Selfie: 'I Choose Love'

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Marla Maples, who is the second ex-wife of President Donald Trump, is showing off her face mask in a new selfie. The 56-year-old actress and mom of Tiffany Trump posted on Instagram that she is choosing to live with love and not fear amid the pandemic, but she’s following CDC guidelines during this time. “I [...] 👓 View full article

