Swan Song: Shaggy

*Where would you like to wake up?*



I’d like to wake up in the countryside of Jamaica, which is Port Antonio. My favourite parish. It’s pretty much the lushest part of Jamaica. I’ve been visiting there for years, I go any time I get a chance.



*What would you like to achieve on your final day?*



I would like to achieve a sense of happiness. My life is so full right now, and so fast-paced – and it always had – so that day would be a day of doing nothing. Just messing around with my daughters, and my wife, and my son. Just fun.



*What would you have for your last meal?*



On the menu I’d have oxtail. Traditional Jamaican. Curry goat and white rice. Fried fish. Curried lobster.



*Who would do the cooking?*



That would be a person who cooks for me, named Precious. But you know what? On that particular day I would prefer it to be my wife.



*Who would you invite to your last meal?*



I would actually invite James Brown. Bill Withers. Peter Tosh. Sting. And a lady by the name of Portia Simpson, the former Prime Minister of Jamaica. Oh, and my wife!



*What is the last song you’d like to hear?*



Bob Marley’s ‘War’. It’s a song that was a speech by Majesty Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, and Bob Marley took that speech and put melodies to it. It says that the colour of a man’s skin of no more significant than the colour of his eyes. Which stands to this day. It’s a powerful, powerful song.



*What would be your biggest regret?*



I normally don’t do regrets because I think every loss in my life becomes a lesson. And you can never be a better person unless you go through losses. I don’t do regrets, but if I had to pick one it would be that I would have loved for my grandmother to be alive when I had my success.



*What would be your deathbed confession?*



It would have to be how much I really like streaky bacon! I try to preach a healthy lifestyle to people but the thing is… bacon tastes so damn good!



*What would your final words be?*



I’m going home.



*What would you have written on your gravestone?*



Failure is not an option.



*Who would you like to meet at the pearl gates of Heaven?*



My grandmother.



*Can you describe your vision of Heaven?*



I actually think Heaven is on Earth. And when you die, you just die. You might be reincarnated into another body somewhere, or maybe as an animal… who knows? But if I had to describe Heaven it would be a place where every single thing that you enjoy is at your fingertips.



*If you were reincarnated the next day what would you come back as?*



An eagle. I don’t want to come back as a dog, as I would end up licking my own ass! But an eagle would be lovely because you get to soar.



Shaggy's 'Hot Shot 2020' is out now.



Words: *Robin Murray*



