Former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to Testify Before Senate Committee in Russia Probe Hearing

Mediaite Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to Testify Before Senate Committee in Russia Probe Hearing*Lindsey Graham*, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced Wednesday that former Deputy Attorney General *Rod Rosenstein* will be testifying before the committee next week for a hearing on the origins of the Russia investigation.
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Rod Rosenstein’s Testimony Before Senate Judiciary Committee Scheduled For June 3

Rod Rosenstein’s Testimony Before Senate Judiciary Committee Scheduled For June 3 00:40

 Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has reportedly been scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 3.

Related news from verified sources

Graham calls Rosenstein as first witness in Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will testify next week at a Senate committee hearing on the Justice Department’s Russia...
Seattle Times

Rosenstein to testify as first witness in Senate Judiciary's Russia probe

Former acting Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will be the first witness to testify in the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into the origins of the...
FOXNews.com


