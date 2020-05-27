Former Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to Testify Before Senate Committee in Russia Probe Hearing
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () *Lindsey Graham*, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced Wednesday that former Deputy Attorney General *Rod Rosenstein* will be testifying before the committee next week for a hearing on the origins of the Russia investigation.
