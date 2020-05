'Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore Apologizes for Offending People With George Floyd Comments Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The actor, who voices Miles Morales in 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', goes on Instagram Live to explain his earlier remarks after suggesting that black community should find a way to avoid being killed or hunted. 👓 View full article

