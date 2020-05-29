Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Married to? Meet The City’s First Lady, Sarah Clarke

Earn The Necklace Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The First Lady of Minneapolis, Sarah Clarke is spending the self-isolation period focusing on her pregnancy. Meanwhile, her husband Mayor Jacob Frey is receiving attention for his response to the harrowing police brutality death of George Floyd. Clarke hasn’t commented on the matter, but there’s no doubt she’s supporting her husband’s call for justice for […]

The post Who Is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Married to? Meet The City’s First Lady, Sarah Clarke appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Mayor Jacob Frey: 'We As A City Are So Much More Than This'

Mayor Jacob Frey: 'We As A City Are So Much More Than This' 03:37

 Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined the governor to urge rioters to go home early Saturday morning (3:37). WCCO 4 News - May 30, 2020

Related videos from verified sources

Mpls. Mayor Jacob Frey Defends Decision To Abandon MPD 3rd Precinct [Video]

Mpls. Mayor Jacob Frey Defends Decision To Abandon MPD 3rd Precinct

WCCO’s Esme Murphy spoke with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about unrest in the city (2:06). WCCO 4 News at 6 – June 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:06Published
Mpls. Mayor Jacob Frey Addresses Unrest In The City [Video]

Mpls. Mayor Jacob Frey Addresses Unrest In The City

WCCO’s Esme Murphy spoke with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey about unrest in the city (1:34). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 2, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

As Minneapolis burns, mayor takes heat for the response

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — First-term Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey appeared to be doing everything right. He worked with the city’s booming business community and...
Seattle Times

The death of George Floyd, and calls for justice

The death of a Minneapolis man in police custody last Monday has spurred a nationwide explosion of grief and anger. Jeff Pegues looks at the events of the past...
CBS News


Tweets about this

TheBigRandomUn1

TheBigRandomUn RT @TheBigRandomUn1: https://t.co/Af7JzBVu3M (Thee are many other websites and petitions you can visit on this website) https://t.co/Yskk… 3 seconds ago

WMMANews

MarQ P Has Mayor Jacob Frey resigned yet? The Police Chief in Minneapolis? Those are the only things missing from my justice list... 59 seconds ago

naynayfig

❌I believe in Qanon RT @RobertPLewis: I'm shocked - SHOCKED, I tell you, that our fair & unbiased media hasn't yet told the public that Keith Ellison (AG of Mi… 2 minutes ago

justice4goerge

BLM❤️ @johnpavlovitz George Floyd was murdered by a Minneapolis police officer We are trying to reach the attention of M… https://t.co/M9PlDS10C3 3 minutes ago

nikaylacona

nik RT @LaurenSanderson: IF YOU HAVE 5 MINUTES, WHICH YOU DO, SIGN EVERY PETITION 🖤🖤 https://t.co/0Q536mk0h7 https://t.co/xCAI8y8d8N https://t… 3 minutes ago

TheBigRandomUn1

TheBigRandomUn https://t.co/Af7JzBVu3M (Thee are many other websites and petitions you can visit on this website)… https://t.co/zqWqAIY01m 12 minutes ago

ZoidSimonds

Semper Zoid RT @realDonaldTrump: I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the v… 12 minutes ago

realbryanmiller

Bryan Miller I’m not saying Jacob Frey should be worried about his job as the mayor of Minneapolis, but we do love Replacements. 13 minutes ago