Who Is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Married to? Meet The City’s First Lady, Sarah Clarke
Friday, 29 May 2020 () The First Lady of Minneapolis, Sarah Clarke is spending the self-isolation period focusing on her pregnancy. Meanwhile, her husband Mayor Jacob Frey is receiving attention for his response to the harrowing police brutality death of George Floyd. Clarke hasn’t commented on the matter, but there’s no doubt she’s supporting her husband’s call for justice for […]
The post Who Is Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Married to? Meet The City’s First Lady, Sarah Clarke appeared first on Earn The Necklace.