Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Confirm They've Split After Almost Three Years of Marriage

Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich have decided to separate after being married for nearly three years. The 31-year-old dancer and actress and the 36-year-old former hockey player have been quarantined separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to speculation about their relationship. Brooks has been spending time in Idaho while Julianne has been at [...] 👓 View full article

