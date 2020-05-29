Global  

Lady Gaga's Fans Can't Get Over This One Moment on 'Chromatica' Album

Just Jared Friday, 29 May 2020
Lady Gaga‘s new album Chromatica is out now and there’s one musical moment on the album that fans can’t get over. The 34-year-old singer has three instrumental tracks on the album that serve as interludes in between songs – “Chromatica I,” “Chromatica II,” and “Chromatica III.” “Chromatica II” is the one getting all of the [...]
News video: Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911

Lady Gaga praises mental health medication in new song 911 00:57

 Lady Gaga's new track 911 is a tribute to the antipsychotic medication she takes to help control things that her brain does.

