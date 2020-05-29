Lady Gaga's Fans Can't Get Over This One Moment on 'Chromatica' Album
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Lady Gaga‘s new album Chromatica is out now and there’s one musical moment on the album that fans can’t get over. The 34-year-old singer has three instrumental tracks on the album that serve as interludes in between songs – “Chromatica I,” “Chromatica II,” and “Chromatica III.” “Chromatica II” is the one getting all of the [...]
Lady Gaga has released her sixth studio album, 'Chromatica', and admitted shortly afterwards she couldn't stop crying because she was "so happy" about the response to her latest record, which tells her..