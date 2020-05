Hennepin County Attorney *Mike Freeman* held a press conference Friday afternoon announcing that *Derek Chauvin*, the former cop who pinned down *George Floyd*...

Officer Charged With Murder in George Floyd's Death: Ariana Grande and More Stars React Hollywood is reacting to the arrest of Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with the murder of George Floyd. On Friday, the former Minneapolis police officer was...

E! Online 4 hours ago