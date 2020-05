You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rishi Kapoor EMOTIONAL Video For Raveena Tandon's Father, PRAISES Him For His Work



Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video of Rishi Kapoor with a beautiful and emotional message of rishi kapoor thanking raveena tandon's father for working with him and making him meet neetu kapoor... Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 01:19 Published 3 weeks ago Ranbir, Neetu immerse Rishi Kapoor’s ashes in Banganga, Alia Bhatt in attendance



Actor Rishi Kapoor’s ashes were immersed in Banganga on May 3. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor were seen immersing his ashes. Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were also present... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20 Published on May 4, 2020

Tweets about this Robin Batra “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye,” Neetu Kapoor pens an emotional note as she remembers Rishi Kapoor | Hindi Mo… https://t.co/yshoIbspA7 17 minutes ago